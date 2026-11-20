I really wish Newsom had been a leader on this issue and fought to repeal the death penalty with even a fraction of the effort he put into gerrymandering the state’s congressional districts.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his decision to place a moratorium on the death penalty during a news conference at the Capitol, March 13, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif.

Even when Newsom’s right on an issue, he always finds a way to be offputting with the politically-calculating and self-serving ways he goes about things. Now in the twilight of his two-term governorship, Newsom moved to empty California’s death row and commute the sentences of all 548 people sentenced to death. He’s right that the death penalty is wrong, but as he’s done over the past eight years, this “historic” decision is more fluff than substance.

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It’s a move designed for headlines, not effectiveness. Newsom can draw praise from the Democratic base and draw hate from the right, both of which should get him lots of attention on cable news. But the death penalty remains. There’s really no political downside for Newsom.

He can take credit now, only to leave the bulk of the decisions to the court. And that’s if the court moves fast enough – without action, the requests expire when Newsom leaves officeYou might remember that in 2016, then-Lt. Gov. Newsom campaigned for a repeal of the death penalty that was on the ballot that year.

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He wanted to overturn the policy, but added that he wouldand not let his “personal opinions get in the way. ” Voters decided to keep the death penalty. And then whileThe moratorium was as Newsomy as it gets.

Not only did it expose him as a fraud, but the state had not executed anyone in years because there wasAt any time during the rest of his tenure, Newsom could have tried repealing the death penalty again by spending his political capital as governor, but he didn’t. Instead, he waited until his second term was up to offer the commutations.

Instead of taking a risk to win a worthy fight, Newsom took the easy route and used the inmates as props to woo Democratic primary voters. In fact, not long after Newsom made his announcement, activist groups started running an ad comparing Newsom to Martin Luther King, Jr. Dan Newman, who advises both Newsom and the activist groups,There’s a strong Christian case against it.

Jesus once stopped a mob from stoning an adulterer, as was prescribed by Mosaic law, and said “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone at her” . The state has a responsibility to promote public safety, but incarcerating dangerous criminals already does that; hanging or poisoning or gassing someone who is already imprisoned for life is barbaric and does not make us any safer.

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The death penalty eliminates the chance of redemption, and no one is beyond redemption, even people who do horrible things. Saul murdered Christians before he became Paul the apostle. Supporters of the death penalty would ask: “What about justice for victims’ families? ” I’m truly sympathetic to that reasoning; however, I don’t believe the path to peace and healing involves executing someone who’s already locked up.

I really wish Newsom had been a leader on this issue and fought to repeal the death penalty with even a fraction of the effort he put into gerrymandering the state’s congressional districts. But he didn’t. Instead, he left a mess of 382 cases dumped on the court with just around two months to decide, and with the death penalty still on the books, all while he’s out promoting himself in early primary states.

Matt Fleming is a columnist for the Southern California News Group. Follow him on X @FlemingWords and write to him at FlemingWords@gmail.com