Newsom Expands Benefits for Wildfire Survivors in California

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to provide greater access to benefits for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Southern California earlier this year. The order aims to simplify the process for survivors to receive assistance and support.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Saturday to enhance benefits access for those affected by the devastating wildfires that ravaged Southern California earlier this year. Executive Order N-21-25 ensures that wildfire survivors who received charitable donations or assistance like food, clothing, or shelter are not penalized and can still access support from CalWORKs.The executive order also streamlines legal requirements for public schools and students displaced due to the fires.

Specifically, Newsom's order suspends relevant sections of the California Welfare and Institutions Code and the California Department of Social Services Manual of Policies and Procedures for CalWORKs applicants and recipients directly impacted by the fires. It also extends deadlines for local schools affected by the blazes to obtain approval for their independent study programs and conduct their annual audits. Furthermore, classroom-based charter schools forced to transition to independent study programs due to the fires will be exempt from submitting funding determinations for the 2024-25 school year, according to the executive order. 'Survivors of the LA wildfires should be focused on recovering and rebuilding, not bogged down by bureaucracy while trying to attend school or fight to retain state assistance because they received a donation of clothes from a neighbor,' Newsom stated. 'My administration is committed to making the process of getting life back on track as smooth and simple as possible.' A series of wildfires ignited in the Greater Los Angeles area starting on January 7th. Fueled by drought conditions and Santa Ana winds, the blazes ultimately destroyed over 18,000 buildings, scorched over 57,000 acres, and tragically claimed the lives of 29 people. The Palisades and Eaton fires stand out as some of the most destructive wildfires in California's history





