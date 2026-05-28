Newsom Endorses Karen Bass in Heated LA Mayoral Race

California Governor Gavin Newsom has endorsed Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race, just days before the election. Bass is facing a heated challenge from Rick Caruso, a wealthy businessman who has been running a strong campaign.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has endorsed Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race, just days before the election. Bass is facing a heated challenge from Rick Caruso , a wealthy businessman who has been running a strong campaign.

Newsom's endorsement is seen as a significant boost for Bass, who has been struggling to gain traction with voters. In a video released by Bass's campaign, Newsom praises her as a 'tireless advocate' for the people of Los Angeles. He highlights her experience as a congresswoman and her commitment to addressing the city's pressing issues, including homelessness and public safety. Newsom also criticizes Caruso, saying that he is out of touch with the needs of ordinary Angelenos.

'Karen Bass is the only candidate who truly understands the struggles of working-class families in Los Angeles,' Newsom says in the video. 'She has a proven track record of fighting for the people, not just the powerful and well-connected. ' Bass has been running on a platform of addressing the city's homelessness crisis, which has become a major issue in the campaign.

She has proposed a range of solutions, including increasing funding for affordable housing and providing more support services for people experiencing homelessness. Caruso, on the other hand, has proposed a more punitive approach to addressing homelessness, including the use of law enforcement to remove people from the streets. The two candidates have also clashed on the issue of public safety, with Bass advocating for a more community-based approach and Caruso pushing for increased police presence on the streets.

The Los Angeles mayoral election is set to take place on November 8, with Bass and Caruso facing off in a runoff election. Newsom's endorsement is seen as a significant boost for Bass, who has been struggling to gain traction with voters. The campaign has been marked by a series of heated debates and clashes between the two candidates, with Bass accusing Caruso of being out of touch with the needs of ordinary Angelenos.

Caruso, on the other hand, has accused Bass of being too soft on crime and too focused on the needs of the city's elite. The outcome of the election is far from certain, with both candidates polling strongly in the lead-up to the election.

However, Newsom's endorsement is seen as a significant boost for Bass, and could help to swing the election in her favor. In related news, the Los Angeles city council has been embroiled in a series of controversies in recent months, including a scandal over the city's handling of a homeless encampment in the city's Koreatown neighborhood. The city council has been accused of ignoring the needs of the community and prioritizing the interests of wealthy developers.

The controversy has sparked widespread outrage and calls for greater accountability from the city's elected officials. The Los Angeles mayoral election is set to take place on November 8, with Bass and Caruso facing off in a runoff election.

The outcome of the election is far from certain, but one thing is clear: the next mayor of Los Angeles will face a daunting set of challenges, including addressing the city's homelessness crisis, improving public safety, and restoring trust in the city's government. The campaign has been marked by a series of heated debates and clashes between the two candidates, with Bass accusing Caruso of being out of touch with the needs of ordinary Angelenos.

Caruso, on the other hand, has accused Bass of being too soft on crime and too focused on the needs of the city's elite. The outcome of the election is far from certain, but one thing is clear: the next mayor of Los Angeles will face a daunting set of challenges, including addressing the city's homelessness crisis, improving public safety, and restoring trust in the city's government





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gavin Newsom Karen Bass Los Angeles Mayoral Race Rick Caruso Homelessness Public Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson endorses Karen Bass for Los Angeles mayorLos Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday touted an endorsement by actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Read more »

Newsom endorses Bass days before L.A. mayoral primaryThe governor's endorsement comes just days before Angelenos head to the polls to make their choice for the mayoral primary. The top two vote-getters in the primary advance to a Nov. 3 runoff.

Read more »

2026 LA mayor's race: Newsom endorses Bass for re-electionCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed incumbent Karen Bass as she navigates a highly competitive reelection campaign for mayor of Los Angeles.

Read more »

Gov. Gavin Newsom endorses Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for reelection days ahead of primaryGov. Gavin Newsom said the work that LA Mayor Karen Bass is doing in her city is helping make the entire state stronger.

Read more »