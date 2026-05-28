Newsom endorses Bass days before L.A. mayoral primary

The governor's endorsement comes just days before Angelenos head to the polls to make their choice for the mayoral primary. The top two vote-getters in the primary advance to a Nov. 3 runoff.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, pictured at a 2023 news conference, has endorsed Mayor Karen Bass, left, for reelection in Los Angeles. Newsom’s endorsement comes just days before Tuesday’s primary, in which Bass is in a close race with Councilmember Nithya Raman and former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt.

Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed Mayor Karen Bass in her bid for reelection Thursday, lauding her for reductions in street homelessness and violent crime in Los Angeles.

“The work Karen Bass is doing in Los Angeles is making our entire state stronger, with an 18% decline in homelessness while it grew nationally, historic drops in violent crime, boosting film production in L.A. , and protecting our communities against ICE. She has my full support for reelection,” Newsom said in a statement shared with The Times.

A poll released Thursday by UC Berkeley Institute for Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by The Times, found Bass has 26% support from likely voters. Raman, a city council member, was at 25% and Pratt was at 22%.

Kamala Harris has endorsedBass and Newsom have sometimes scuffled over state aid for the city, like during last year’s budget season when Newsom said hePoll shows Bass, Raman and Pratt locked in tight race ahead of Tuesday’s mayoral primaryNoah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked on its breaking news team and has also written an array of offbeat enterprise stories.

Before joining The Times in 2022, Goldberg worked in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News and as the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. He graduated from Vassar College. Rebuilding L.A. : Game Theory: Is L.A.

Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics? Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. From the Los Angeles Times and Sonoro comes the De Los Podcast — a weekly conversation where music, pop culture and Latinidad collide. Hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito.





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