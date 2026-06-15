Newsom claims Trump ordered DOJ to investigate him and his wife

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, are under investigation by the Justice Department.

The outgoing governor, who is widely expected to launch a 2028 presidential campaign, suggested that the inquiry is politically motivated.

“He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime — they are simply trying to find one. He isn’t coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President. ”He added, “He hates that I consistently call him out.

He is simply the most corrupt President in American history. We have nothing to hide. Mr. President, come after me. I am not going anywhere.

” Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime – they are simply trying to find one. Federal agents have reportedly questioned friends and associates of Newsom and his wife, though the full scope of any investigation remains unclear.

It is also unclear whether there is a single investigation or multiple parallel inquiries.there are multiple investigations originating out of California, including the Eastern District of California. The investigations are understood to have originated from whistleblowers and sources within California’s state government communicating with local federal prosecutors. The source said one matter under investigation in the Eastern District involves tax-related issues connected to Newsom’s wife. The





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