Newsom appoints former aide convicted in domestic violence case to state commission

Nathan Ballard, Newsom’s former communications director, is returning to public service after pleading no contest in a domestic violence case. Some have criticized his appointment to a state commission.

Nathan Ballard, then spokesman for the Super Bowl 50 host committee, stands along the Embarcadero as Super Bowl City during it’s construction in 2016 in San Francisco, Calif.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Nathan “Nate” Ballard, a former aide sentenced in connection with a domestic violence case, to the State Historical Resources Commission. Ballard, 57, of Mill Valley, will serve alongside eight other commissioners tasked with designating state historical landmarks and preserving the state’s cultural heritage, following the appointment made Friday evening.he pushed his then-wife into a glass door and held a pillow over his four-year-old daughter’s head.

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The following year, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor corporal injury against his spouse and child endangerment, according to court records. He was sentenced to four years’ probation and initially ordered to stay away from his ex-wife and two children for six years, which was later reduced to two years, Ballard was Newsom’s communications director from 2007 to 2010, when the outgoing governor was mayor of San Francisco.

He previously worked in similar roles for the Democratic National Committee and the California Democratic Party, and as John Kerry’s California press secretary during his 2004 presidential run. He now works as an attorney in private practice and runs a public relations firm. In a statement, a spokesperson for Newsom said the governor “considers the experience, qualifications and suitability for each post in making appointments.

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”“He believes that abuse of any individual is unacceptable, and that those who commit such conduct should face accountability,” the statement continued.

“He also believes in second chances. ” Ballard, who grew up in Davis, told the Times he applied for the position and looks forward to returning to public service. He described the need “to preserve the things that we love so much about California, and also to alleviate some of the pressures that we’re feeling on housing costs. ” Ballard added that he and the governor have known each other for decades and worked together through “tough times.

” “It’s no surprise that my appointment is a little controversial and I’m grateful to have his support,” he said.

“When people in power do that, it shows us what they really think about survivors. And it’s not much,” she said.

“Survivors deserve better. ”Nadia Rahman, former president of the San Francisco Women’s Political Committee, told the outlet that the appointment was “egregious. ” “He should not be appointed to a body,” she said.

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“This sets him off on a road of normalizing his behavior and reintroducing him to powerful political circles in California. ” During a long career in politics, “I didn’t think twice about exploiting my opponent’s biggest weakness when I was in the middle of a policy battle,” Ballard said when asked about the pushback.

“So when I hear somebody speaking up with conviction about an issue like this, I understand where they’re coming from. ”Lila Seidman is a reporter focused on California wildlife and the outdoors for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining The Times in 2020, she has investigated mental health policy and jumped on breaking news. A native Angeleno, Seidman holds a bachelor’s degree from Reed College and a master’s degree from Pepperdine University.

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