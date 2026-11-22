Gavin Newsom spared 548 California death row inmates on Nov. 5. He waited till he had one foot out the door.

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Also read The View co-hosts clash over Newsom commuting 548 death sentences without notifying victims' families

Not all murders are eligible for the death penalty. In fact, murder alone is almost never sufficient for society’s ultimate punishment. It must be murder plus what we call an aggravating circumstance, such as the murder of more than one person, the murder of a child or a murder in the commission of another crime, such as burglary, rape or robbery. In the universe of capital-eligible cases, very few death sentences are sought and even fewer are given.

For those given, the process is rightfully arduous. The prosecution must convince the jury of both the underlying crimes and that death is the proper sentence. Those are separate trials. In other words, 12 people must agree, beyond a reasonable doubt, twice before anyone can be sentenced to death.

And the return of the death verdict is only the beginning of the appellate process. There are directAnd even though I handled seven death penalty cases to verdict, I full well understand those who are opposed to capital punishment and have spent no time trying to change their minds. To serve on a death penalty jury, each potential juror is questioned individually about his or her beliefs, background and understanding of the law.

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You get some interesting answers in these individual voir dire sessions. I have heard potential jurors say,"I don’t think I could give death to someone who killed in self-defense.

" That’s encouraging to hear, since killing in self-defense is not even a crime. I would hope no one could sentence a person to death for something that was not even criminal. Other potential jurors have said,"I could give it, but only if I witnessed the killing.

" You realize that if you did actually witness the killing, you would be a witness and not a juror, right? Same answer for those who said,"I could only give the death penalty to someone who killed a family member or a friend.

" Understandable, but you would be ineligible to serve on a jury if either of those were true. In sum, capital cases are usually reserved for the worst offenders who commit murder plus an aggravating circumstance. For most of the cases in which I was involved, no one"gave" the defendant the death penalty. They earned it.

It was a lifetime achievement award for raping, robbing and victimizing other people over the course of decades. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is ineligible to serve on a death penalty jury. He claims he is morally opposed to the sentence, but more on his"morality" in a bit.

He is likewise ineligible for extralegal reasons to be the chief executive of this country. In an act of reckless temerity, he cleaned out California’s death row. Five hundred forty-eight convicted murderers sentenced to death by California juries were let off death row by the governor on Nov. 5.

As reported by Fox News Digital, the governor"will spare the lives of 548 inmates currently on the state’s death row, effectively clearing capital punishment in the state years after issuing an executive moratorium on executions.

"Did Gov. Newsom do this when his name was on the ballot? Of course not; that would require conviction and principle. He did it on the way out the door when there would be no political fallout .the most depraved inmates ?

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Of course not. Did he carve out exceptions for those who had incurred additional infractions while incarcerated? By no means. Even former President Joe Biden left the person who murdered nine Black Christians in a South Carolina church on federal death row..

What he did is no less egregious than what Newsom did; it was just political pandering because of how public the killings of the three remaining inmates were. He left the man who killed nine Black Christians, he left the Boston Marathon bomber, and he left the man who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

For all the talk about the rule of law, both men ignored it by single-handedly overturning the will of 585 juries totaling 7,020 women and men who had carefully weighed and balanced the aggravating and mitigating circumstances and found that the crimes committed so shocked the conscience as to warrant society’s ultimate punishment. For all the talk about anti-democratic acts, what could be more anti-democratic than summarily overruling the will of people who sacrificed their time, their employment, and their innocence to listen to and view horrific fact patterns?

Were the men Newsom spared factually or legally innocent? Of course not. If they were, they would not have been on death row to begin with. If he believes any of those men were factually or legally innocent, he should have commuted their sentences long ago.

Both Biden and Newsom waited until the last minute to undo what over 7,000 people had voted unanimously to do. People can have whatever views on capital punishment they want to have. That is none of my concern. I have family and friends who feel passionately on both sides of the issue.

The more passion you have, the less likely you are to be trusted to serve dispassionately on a jury. Newsom is a charlatan. His conscience is activated when he has one foot out the door and is seeking to run for higher office. That conscience was no doubt well-rested, as evidenced by the way he interacted with his best friend’s wife and the way he flouted his own rules in the times of COVID.

I could not care less what Newsom’s opinion on capital punishment is. I do care when anyone overrules the vote of the people and summarily supplants their judgment with his own. That does damage to the rule of law and besmirches the memory of the lives lost in every one of the murder cases.