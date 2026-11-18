The right-wing cable channel pointed to the allegedly unusual way in which the Justice Department approved the deal, which catapults Fox into a major player in media and streaming.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in California federal court, Newsmax argues the merger will give Fox more than 70 percent of the market in violation antitrust laws.

It targets the Justice Department’s clearance of the acquisition with minimal concessions.

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“DOJ virtually never clears a transaction combining the two leading competitors in a concentrated market; it typically demands divestiture of one or the other to protect competition,” states the complaint. “In this case, however, DOJ allowed this merger to an effective monopoly to close unchallenged. ” Fox closed the deal earlier this month, ahead of the 2027 target date identified by Fox executives.

Hours after the announcement, the Justice Department issued a press release stating that it wouldn’t sue to block the merger. It said that it concluded the deal is “not likely to result in harm to competition” in free ad-supported streaming.with competition regulators, Fox will remain open to rivals.

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The company will continue carrying non-Fox movies and TV shows for at least three years, ensure competing services aren’t pushed down in search results or denied prominent placement on home screens and make audience data available to third parties. It also agreed to maintain safeguards preventing it from sharing sensitive information about rival content providers, including data on what users search for, watch and click until at least 2029.

Newsmax, which leans on The Roku Channel for the distribution of its news channel, reached out to Fox over concerns that the commitments obtained by the government had no mechanism ensuring compliance, according to the complaint. Fox was asked to sign an agreement making them enforceable, the lawsuit says, which was rejected.

“Far from alleviating the competitive concerns raised by the merger to monopoly between Fox and Roku, DOJ’s unusual press release – and Fox’s failure to stand by the commitments in that press release – underscores the need for judicial intervention,” writes David Schwarz, a lawyer for Newsmax, in the filing. The Justice Department typically negotiates consent decrees when it finds that a transaction will likely harm competition without concessions.

The agreement is then released to the public and reviewed by the court, which ensures compliance with the merging companies’ obligations. In this case, the government didn’t appear to identify such a settlement. In the lawsuit, Newsmax says the merger will substantially harm competition. The Roku Channel accounts for roughly 42 percent of all viewing time on free ad-supported services, with Tubi accounting for over 28 percent, according to Nielsen data.

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The 71 percent market share owned by the combined company should be presumptively anticompetitive under antitrust laws, the lawsuit claims. The deal creates a new power player in media and streaming. Fox now owns two of the largest free streaming video platforms in Tubi and Roku, plus a premium streaming service in Fox One.

And through Roku, it gains control of a behemoth distribution platform through which millions of households access TV, including applications operated by competitors like Netflix, YouTube and Disney+. Roku’s operating system powers its own streaming devices and is built into TVs. Its home screen is the gateway to those services for a significant chunk of the United States: Viewers use it to find apps, search for programming and, perhaps most important, decide what to watch.

Fox will have the ability to handicap rivals by giving its own services premium home-screen placement, steering viewers to its properties when they search for content and deprioritizing competitors in recommendation features, according to the complaint.