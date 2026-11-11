Newsmax Radio LLC completes purchase of WAQI Radio Mambí and WQBA from Latino Media Network, aiming to restore conservative programming in Miami's Hispanic community.

On 29 September Newsmax Radio LLC completed the acquisition of Miami's long‑standing anti‑communist stations WAQI, known as Radio Mambí, and WQBA from Latino Media Network for a combined price of about 1.8 million dollars. The FCC approved the transaction, which immediately ended years of uncertainty about the future of the stations.

The deal assigns 1.26 million dollars to WAQI and 540,000 dollars to WQBA. Newsmax, which had previously produced radio programs but did not own any stations, plans to restore the transmitters and to bring the stations back into the national conversation, according to a statement from CEO Chris Ruddy.

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In 2022 Latino Media Network bought WAQI and WQBA as part of a package that included 16 other stations for 60 million dollars. The purchase sparked criticism from Cuban‑American advocacy groups who feared that a network tied to left‑wing politics would silence anti‑communist voices. Since the transfer, WQBA stopped airing original programming in 2025 and has been relaying content from Radio Martí, while Radio Mambí lost much of its popular talent and had to scale back Spanish‑language conservative talk shows.

Ruddy said, Radio Mambí is an institution and for decades it has been the voice of a community that understands the value of freedom because it has fought to preserve it. He emphasized Newsmax's commitment to continue that tradition and to keep the station a trusted source of news and conversation for generations to come.

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The announcement was welcomed by supporters of freedom for Cuba, who see the station as a vital pillar of Miami's political ecosystem. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had earlier criticized the 2022 sale, running advertisements against the transaction on the affected channels.

Under Newsmax ownership, WAQI is expected to resume Spanish‑language conservative talk shows. The council plans to improve the broadcast quality and expand audience reach, aiming to bring the station back to its former prominence.

WQBA may also see new local and national content, but specific programming plans remain to be announced. The FCC's approval marks a new chapter for the stations and signals a potential reversal of the changes that took place when the stations were sold to Latino Media Network.

The purchase restores a platform that Cuban‑American listeners relied on for anti‑communist commentary. The community hopes that Newsmax's investment in South Florida will preserve the station's mission while also raising its national profile.

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The transaction illustrates the ongoing debate over media ownership in Miami, where the balance of political voices can shape public discourse. By returning the stations to a conservative media owner, the move may shift the balance back toward anti‑communist viewpoints.

Newsmax's move also demonstrates a broader trend of media consolidation, with new owners often reshaping programming to reflect broader corporate goals. The restoration of local Spanish‑language content could enhance engagement and strengthen the network's presence in a key demographic.

The sale finalised on 29 September re‑establishes a crucial source of conservative political commentary in a city that has historically been a hotbed of anti‑communist sentiment and a center for Cuban‑American activism. Washington‑based analysts predict that the refreshed programming may influence political conversations throughout Florida and beyond.