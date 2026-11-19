Newsmax filed an antitrust suit on Thursday alleging that Fox could deprive it of FAST distribution through its acquisition of Roku.

the $22 billion acquisition earlier this month. The Department of Justice cleared the deal the same day, announcing that Fox had made commitments to keep Roku as an “open and neutral” platform.

, Newsmax alleges that those commitments are unenforceable, and raises fears that Fox will deprive it of a key distribution channel.

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“No single media company should have the power to determine which news voices Americans can see or hear,” said Christopher Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, in a statement. “Fox already dominates cable news and has repeatedly sought to undermine Newsmax as a competitor. Now Fox wants to control the very platforms and technology that millions of Americans use to access news and information.

” According to the complaint, Fox will control some 70% of the free, ad-supported streaming TV market through its ownership of Roku and “Fox has a long history of anticompetitive animus toward Newsmax,” the lawsuit states.

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“Most notably, Fox has refused to carry Newsmax on Fox’s own free streaming service, Tubi. Now that Fox has acquired Roku – along with – the risk that Fox will further degrade distribution of Newsmax’s content is clear. ”In response, Fox Corp. noted that regulators have already approved the deal.

“Newsmax’s complaint, which comes after a rigorous review process by regulatory agencies, is wholly without merit,” a Fox spokesperson said. “Upon closing, we commenced actively integrating this approved transaction for the benefit of consumers, partners and other stakeholders. ”against Fox last year in federal court in Florida, accusing its rival of using aggressive and illegal negotiating tactics to block it from getting wider cable and satellite distribution.

The judge in that case, Aileen Cannon, dismissed it almost immediately as an impermissible “shotgun” pleading. Fox’s motion to transfer the case back to Florida. Discovery in the case is on hold pending the outcome of a motion to dismiss. Eminem Teams With NERDS Clothing for Original Video Game, New Streetwear Collab Out of New York Comic Con Elvis Music Owners, Eminem Publisher File Sprawling New Lawsuits Against AI Music Generator Suno: ‘The Next Elvis Won’t Pick Up a Guitar’