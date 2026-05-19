NEWS: WHO Chief Concerned Over 'Scale and Speed' of Ebola Outbreak in Congo

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief expressed concerns over the 'scale and speed' of the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), reporting 134 deaths as of May 2026.

NEWS TEXT: Who chief concerned over 'scale and speed' of Ebola outbreak as Congo reports 134 dead Live Chiefs' Rashee Rice ordered to jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of probation Movie Review: 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' makes a clumsy big-screen debut Market powerful enough to sway stocks and Trump is rumbling again Fact Focus: Trump distorts recent revisions of scientific projections of global warming Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it A photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angle What to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in Congo Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it Google announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soon How to mulch your garden beds without harming plants Putin visita China para reaffirmar lazos de Rusia mientras Xi busca relaciones estables con EEUU A protester gestures during a public transport strike over fuel prices in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, May 18, 2026.

Protesters took to the streets over rising fuel prices in Kenya, clashing with police and setting tires on fire along major highways. People strip parts from a burned-out vehicle during a public transport strike over fuel prices in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, May 18, 2026. A man walks past burning tyres during a public transport strike over fuel prices in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, May 18, 2026





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WHO Ebola DRC Outbreak Concerned Deaths

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Congo health ministry reports 131 deaths and 513 suspected Ebola cases in eastern CongoThe Congolese health ministry is reporting that there have been at least 131 deaths and over 500 suspected cases in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo.

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Congo reports more Ebola cases as WHO expresses concern over scale and speed of the outbreakThe Congolese health ministry is reporting that there have been at least 131 deaths and over 500 suspected cases in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo.

Read more »

Congo reports more Ebola cases as WHO expresses concern over scale and speed of the outbreakThe Congolese health ministry is reporting that there have been at least 131 deaths and over 500 suspected cases in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo.

Read more »

Congo reports more Ebola cases as WHO expresses concern over scale and speed of the outbreakThe Congolese health ministry is reporting that there have been at least 131 deaths and over 500 suspected cases in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo.

Read more »