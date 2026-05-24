A comprehensive list of newsworthy events as well as notable mentions of government actions, agreements, associations, and more.

The Afternoon Wire | Travel industry worries after Trump administration reiterates threat to sanctuary city airports: Trump 's Justice Department scrubs its website of news releases about Jan. 6 defendants: Iran 's soccer federation says team's World Cup base camp has been moved to Mexico from the USAmerica In Focus : mortgage rate rises while Wall Street looks to continue its winning ways: Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals: What to know about the Japan ese-style scalp massages catching on in the USHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik Sinner: Parking lots get hot and are bad for storm runoff.

These groups are testing other options: Good dog! More children’s hospitals turn to furry caregivers to help kids heal: RFK Jr. fires leaders of group that sets guidelines for preventive health screeningsOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone: A look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the world: Redadas migratorias de Trump recuerdan a congresista detenciones de japoneses en 2da Guerra Mundial.

Trump says a deal with Iran and opening of Strait of Hormuz are 'largely negotiated'-Southern California chemical tank at risk of exploding as 40,000 residents are ordered to evacuate: Suspect dead after opening fire near White House security checkpoint, Secret Service says. Kyle Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, his family says.

-Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag-Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it: A photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protests. Plastic bags don't go in the recycling bin. What should you do instead? —FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and tobacco pouches onto US market





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News Updates Travel Industry Threat Sanctuary Airports JD Trump Justice Department Scrubs Website Jan. 6 Jan. 6 Defendants Iran Soccer Federation Team Base Camp Mexican Usamerica In Focus Mortgage Rate Rises Housing Crisis Pandemic Social Distancing Mortality Mortality Rate International Relations Negotiations Iranian President Marsha Pezeshkian Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal General Asim Munir Tehran Iran Negotiations Talks India Japan Indian Exeter Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar US Secretary Of State Secretary Googles AI Assistant Announces Swan World Pandemic Pandemic News Coronavirus Virus Deaths Disease Pandemic Update

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