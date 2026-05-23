[News Title]

During an interview with Eye Spy, Judi Dench shares her experience of using high-tech spectacles to overcome her reduced vision, highlighting the role of artificial intelligence in supporting the visually impaired.

She has been searching for a new way to learn her lines ever since her sight began to deteriorate nearly 15 years ago, even hiring an assistant to read scripts to her.

But now The Mail on Sunday can reveal Dame Judi Dench is able to study her scripts by herself – and possibly prolong her stellar career – thanks to high-tech spectacles featuring artificial intelligence. The actress, who has age-related macular degeneration, now sports a pair of £300 RayBan Meta glasses after being told of the new technology by the vision loss charity Sight for Surrey, of which she is the patron.

The glasses feature a camera which can read the words on a script and convert the text to speech. The glasses then discreetly play an audio feed which can only be heard by her. The technology could even enable the 91-year-old – who played M in multiple Bond films – to continue working, without the need for an assistant. A source said: 'Dame Judi has been working with the charity for a while.

They are brilliant and have been working on state-of-the-art equipment to help people struggling with their sight. That's how she learned of the glasses... are the perfect tool for Dame Judi. She clearly doesn't want to give up work, and because of these glasses she doesn't have to.

' Dame Judi has been battling reduced vision since 2012. She speaks of her condition regularly and has become an advocate for the blind and visually impaired. Last year she told how her failing vision was becoming increasingly problematic while working, explaining: 'I can't see on a film set any more. And I can't see to read.

But you just deal with it.

' The Mail on Sunday can reveal Dame Judi Dench is able to study her scripts by herself thanks to high-tech spectacles featuring artificial intelligenc





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Judi Dench Artificial Intelligence High Tech Spectacles Reduced Vision Sight For Surrey Grey Market Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aztecs head to Mountain West Tournament as No. 1 seed, eye on NCAA RegionalsAztecs were the surprise of the Mountain West, going 16-8 to win their fourth regular-season MW title.

Read more »

Spinach-Based Eye Drops Could Help Treat a Common Eye ConditionPlants rely on sunlight and photosynthesis to live, and now scientists have adapted the same process for the human eye – potentially unlocking new treatment options for dry eye syndrome, a discomforting condition affecting more than a billion people.

Read more »

Jason Lewis Resurfaces After Three Years Out of the Public EyeJason Lewis, an alum of Sex and the City, resurfaced in a new video after spending over three years out of the public eye. He explained that he went quiet because he had something to do and was still in it but far enough along now that it felt like it was time to resurface and share what he had been doing.

Read more »

Bitcoin trades near $77,700 as analysts eye $75,000 support after liquidation waveOpen interest held steady and funding stayed subdued during the recent liquidation wave, suggesting traders were de-risking rather than capitulating, according to HashKey Research's Tim Sun.

Read more »