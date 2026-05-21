News Text: Updates on Kira, Brielle Beyer, and Kamila Sellier, as well as Jessica Simpson's defense of flying First Class with her kids

Updates on Kira, Brielle Beyer, and Kamila Sellier, and Jessica Simpson's defense of flying First Class with her kids.

NEWS TEXT: As some of you may know, we had to say goodbye to Kira . If anything, the past week has shown us how much she was loved and we all say thank you for all your prayers and support, Keagan attached a link to a fundraising campaign made in his late sister's honor, which he explained would 'help pay for the medical payments which is the unfortunate reality we have to face now.

' The fundraiser has amassed more than $4,500 at the time of publication. At just 12 years old, figure skater Brielle Beyer had already lived quite a life both on and off the ice. Brielle was one of the victims of the Wednesday, January 29, plane crash in Washington D.C. when American Airlines flight 5342 collided with an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport. She suffered a brain injury and was taken to Milpark Hospital by helicopter.

Kamila Sellier, the Polish speed skater who suffered a gruesome accident at the 2026 Winter Olympics, posted photos of her homecoming via Instagram, obscuring her face, which was sliced by the blade of an opponent's skate. Broke(**)g/tuitra.jpg (Note: Probably a broken image. Nothing is displayed. ) Jessica Simpson Defends Flying 1st Class With Her 3 Kids in Coach





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Estabelecimentos Sports Athletes Kira Brain Injury Hospital Plane Crash Speed Skater Accident First Class Fontes

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