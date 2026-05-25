News Text: NASCAR's David Suárez shares tribute and reflections on Kyle Busch's passing

NASCAR driver David Suárez recalls his conversations and admiration for late Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion, following his shocking death.

"This weekend, it just means more than just the race. With everything that has been happening with Kyle," Suárez, 34, said while being interviewed forThe Coca-Cola 600 — which took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina on Sunday, May 23 — was the first NASCAR race following Busch’s shocking death.

"We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers," the organization announced via social media on Thursday. "We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire motorsports community. ". Suárez was one of the drivers who took to social media with a tribute to Busch after news of his death.

"In 2015, I used to call Kyle once a week for his help and guidance as I started going to racetracks for the first time," he shared on Instagram. "He gave me a hand when I was brand new to this. I am in complete shock. I am thinking of his family during this incredibly difficult time.

Much love amigo.

"Late NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Had a Fitting Message After Winning Final Rac





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