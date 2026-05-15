News Text: Florida House Districts Challenged in Court for Violating State Constitutional Ban on Partisan Gerrymandering, 2026

State senators listen to debate on SB 8-D, a redistricting bill, during a special session of the Florida Legislature, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla. New U.S. House districts that could help Republicans win several additional seats in Florida are set to face their first test in court Friday against assertions that they violate a state constitutional ban on partisan gerrymandering. Signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the bill could improve the GOP's chances to win four additional seats in the midterm elections. The new U.S. House map is being challenged on political favoritism.

State senators listen to debate on SB 8-D, a redistricting bill during a special session of the Florida Legislature, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla.

New U.S. House districts that could help Republicans win several additional seats in Florida are set to face their first test in court Friday against assertions that they violate a state constitutional ban on partisan gerrymandering. Signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after a swift two-day special legislative session, the bill could improve the GOP's chances to win four additional seats in the November elections.

Congressional districts typically are redrawn once a decade, but since President Donald Trump urged mid-decade redistricting last year, Republicans think they could gain as many as 15 seats from new House maps in Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama. Democrats, meanwhile, think they could gain six seats from new maps in California and Utah.

Last week, a state judge struck down a Democratic redistricting plan approved by voters, ruling the legislature violated procedural requirements when placing it on the ballot. The new U.S. House map is being challenged on political favoritism, as the plan takes the state's partisan skew to an unprecedented extreme, according to one lawsuit filed in Leon County





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Florida House Districts Redistricting Partisan Gerrymandering Texas Missouri North Carolina Ohio Florida Tennessee Alabama California Utah Republicans House Majority President Donald Trump New House Districts Ruling Procedural Requirements Florida Legislature Republican Gov. Ron Desantis Partisan Intent Compact Racial Or Language Minority Florida Voters State Constitutional Amendment Supreme Court Political Party Gerrymandering Voting Rights Act

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