The news text provides information on various topics such as teenage gunmen, payments for violent rioters, golf tournaments, statues, and mental health.

Teenage gunmen open fire on San Diego mosque, killing 3 men and then themselves|Blanche doesn't rule out considering payments for violent Jan. 6 rioters as he defends $1.8B fund|Wembanyama has 41 points, 24 rebounds and Spurs top Thunder 122-115 in 2OT to open West finals|Cannes standout 'Paper Tiger' reveals a new side to Miles Teller|AP Entertainment WireOpenAI avoided a costly court loss to Elon Musk, but neither side is unscathed|Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air|How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa|When should you get a mammogram? Conflicting advice makes it hard to know|A photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angle|Trump administration launches TrumpRx website for discounted drugs|PCOS is now called PMOS.

What the name change means for care|Apple's 50-year odyssey has redefined technology, pop culture and comeback stories|A mop, a broom and a calmer mind. Why some find mental health benefits in everyday tasks|Huelga ferroviaria paraliza transporte en Long Island mientras continúan negociaciones|Aaron Rai, of England, looks past the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Newtown Square, PA.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)|Aaron Rai, of England, holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Newtown Square, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)|Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts to missing a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Newtown Square, PA.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)|Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, tips his cap after his round during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Newtown Square, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)|Scottie Scheffler hits from the first tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Newtown Square, PA. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster





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Teenage Gunmen San Diego Mosque Payments For Violent Rioters PGA Championship Golf Tournament Dog Statue Mental Health

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