This news roundup covers a variety of topics, including the influx of Valentine's Day flowers through Miami International Airport, the upcoming Super Bowl LIX, Serena Williams' appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show, a judge blocking the administration's plan to place USAID workers on leave, and Jordan's King Abdullah II's opposition to Trump's plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

The countdown is on! The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. Serena Williams made an appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show.

A Trump-appointed judge has blocked the administration from placing USAID workers on leave.

A Trump-appointed judge has blocked the administration from placing USAID workers on leave. If any husbands or boyfriends make a mistake on Valentine's Day this week, it's not because of a shortage of flowers. In the run-up to February 14th, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agricultural specialists at Miami International Airport have processed about 940 million stems of cut flowers. Approximately 90% of the fresh cut flowers being sold for Valentine's Day in the United States pass through Miami, while the other 10% arrive through Los Angeles. Roses, carnations, pompons, hydrangeas, chrysanthemums, and gypsophila arrive on hundreds of flights, mostly from Colombia and Ecuador, into Miami on their journey to florists and supermarkets across the U.S. and Canada. Jordan's King Abdullah II opposes Trump's plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza





