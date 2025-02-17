This roundup covers a variety of news stories including Donald Trump's attendance at the Daytona 500, Jack Nicholson's cameo on Saturday Night Live, Shakira's hospitalization forcing her to postpone a concert, and more.

President Donald Trump told Fox Sports that he would be taking laps around the Daytona International Speedway in the presidential car, nicknamed 'The Beast'. He said, 'They\u2019re gonna be going quite quickly, I understand.' Trump attended the Daytona 500 , considered the most prestigious race on the NASCAR circuit, during his first term in 2020, in an attempt to shore up support from car racing fans.

He addressed drivers in advance of the race by phoning in to their closed-circuit radio, saying, 'This is your favorite president. I\u2019m a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people.' Jack Nicholson, the 87-year-old Oscar-winning actor, made a brief cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special. He introduced Adam Sandler, his co-star from the 2003 film 'Anger Management'. 'Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Sandler!' Nicholson said. Sandler, 58, responded, 'Let's hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight! Love you, brother,' before performing an emotional ballad honoring the series. Nicholson has never hosted SNL, but also presented during the show's 40th anniversary in 2015. This is his first appearance on the show since 2010.Vice President JD Vance recently warned Russia of potential military action if they failed to negotiate a deal with Ukraine that gave Kyiv its long-term independence. Vance stated that 'there are economic tools of leverage, there are of course military tools of leverage'. However, President Donald Trump backtracked on Vance's comments, seemingly forgetting his second-in-command's statement. When asked about Vance's warning, Trump dismissed it, saying 'I don't know if that's what he said. I don't think he said that.' This contradiction highlights a potential difference in approach between the administration's leadership on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Pop star Shakira announced that she was hospitalized for an abdominal condition, forcing her to postpone a scheduled concert in Peru. In an Instagram post, she wrote, 'I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue. The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening.' Shakira is known for her energetic performances and dedicated fan base, so this postponement is sure to disappoint many. Jack Archer's bestselling tech pants are experiencing a surge in popularity. Described as comfortable as sweatpants but with the polished look of dress pants, they offer a unique blend of functionality and style. The pants are known for their ability to lift your butt, resist creasing during commutes, and provide all-day comfort. J.Crew Factory is offering significant discounts on its wardrobe staples, making it a great time to invest in high-quality essentials. The sale includes discounts up to 40 percent off J.Crew, with additional savings on already discounted items. Shoppers can find deals on jeans, office-friendly blazers, outerwear, denim, and more. The sale extends to the men's and kids' sections, ensuring there are deals for the whole family. Pau Gasol was photographed chatting with Jack Nicholson during the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. Gasol's daughter, Lorraine, posted a photo of the pair on Instagram.





