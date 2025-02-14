News Roundup: Tacoma Homicide, Gun Violence Report, Drive-by Shooting and More

This news roundup covers a variety of recent events, including a homicide investigation in Tacoma, a new report on gun violence, a drive-by shooting in Bellevue, and a tree-planting fundraiser by the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of South G Street after reports of gunfire. They started lifesaving measures until Tacoma Fire Department personnel arrived. So far, police have not made any arrests. In a separate incident, in the 4500 block of Heron Ridge Drive NE, a quiet residential neighborhood with higher-priced homes and scenic views of Commencement Bay, a homicide investigation is unfolding as police arrest a suspect.

A Mount Vernon man has been arrested in connection with a suspected drug overdose death, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department. On Thursday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released a 2024 Gun Violence Report. The report shows homicides by firearms down nearly 30% in 2024. With 107 firearm homicide victims in 2023, down to 75 firearm homicide victims in 2024. Seattle police arrested a 28-year-old woman early Thursday after she crashed her car into an occupied home in West Seattle. Bellevue Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in downtown, but they need the public’s help. At 8:43 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to multiple reports of gunshots on the 9800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard NE near Meydenbauer Bay Park. No one was injured during the incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Museum of Pop Culture (MOPOP), located in Seattle, steps into the realm of folklore and fantasy with its upcoming exhibition, “Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form.” In collaboration with the renowned Barbican Centre in London, the limited-time exhibition journeys through the rich, multifaceted world of Asian visual storytelling, paying homage to its historical roots and contemporary innovations. Deciding when it's time for senior living can be challenging. However, a senior living community can be a positive step toward ensuring safety, health and happiness. Fighting hunger together: Safeway’s, Albertsons’ Nourishing Neighbors program tackles food insecurity‘Preventing the preventable:’ Most effective ways to protect your home from water damage Water damage stands as one of the most common and costly claims that homeowners face, accounting for nearly a quarter of all homeowners insurance claims. The Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust is hosting a tree-planting fundraiser, helping create a sustainable future for local communities, wildlife and the planet





