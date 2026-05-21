News Roundup: Meta Layoffs, AI Trends, and Leadership Confusion

The team discusses Meta's recent layoffs and the impact on employees, the legal battle between Elon Musk and OpenAI, graduating students booing OpenAI founder Sam Altman, and the rising popularity but complicated feelings among young adults regarding AI.

The team discusses Meta's recent layoffs and the impact on employees, particularly the somber vibes and morale being severely affected. They also cover the legal battle between Elon Musk and OpenAI, graduating students booing OpenAI founder Sam Altman, and the rising popularity but complicated feelings among young adults regarding AI.

Furthermore, the podcast mentions that employees are being asked to join AI teams after layoffs and the potential backlash from those who are not pleased with the decision. Regarding Meta's leadership, the conversation is more confusing with record or near-record profits and revenue growth, even amidst layoffs





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Meta Layoffs AI Trends Elon Musk Vs Openai Graduating Students' Reaction To AI Awareness Among Young Adults

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