This news roundup covers a range of stories, from a photo project helping flood survivors in Spain reclaim lost memories to the impact of rising cocoa prices on Valentine's Day. It also delves into CVS Health's strong fourth quarter performance, the challenges of fresh health insurance deductibles, and the ongoing peace negotiations in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The roundup also includes a preview of the upcoming basketball matchup between Old Dominion and Georgia State.

CVS Health navigated rising insurance costs to deliver a strong fourth quarter performance. Fresh health insurance deductibles are posing a challenge for many as the new year begins. Chocolate lovers are facing a bittersweet reality this Valentine's Day as soaring cocoa prices threaten to dampen the holiday's romantic spirit.

Congolese church leaders are engaging with Rwanda-backed rebels in the east, making a renewed push for peace. NATO allies insist that Ukraine and Europe must engage in negotiations while former President Trump anticipates his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A far-right party anticipates its most successful electoral performance in Germany, highlighting key factors behind this surge in support. In basketball, Old Dominion and Sean Durugordon face off against Georgia State and Cesare Edwards. The Panthers have a 7-6 record at home, while Georgia State holds a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more. Old Dominion boasts a 7-5 record against Sun Belt opponents and ranks second in the conference with an impressive 12.2 offensive rebounds per game, led by Durugordon's average of 4.0 rebounds. Georgia State has been shooting at a respectable 44.0% from the field this season, slightly outperforming the 43.6% shooting percentage allowed by Old Dominion. Old Dominion averages 68.0 points per game, which is 11.4 fewer points than the 79.4 points allowed by Georgia State. Leading the Panthers is Edwards, who scores 15.4 points per game alongside 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Toneari Lane has been a strong performer in recent weeks, averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games. For the Monarchs, Robert Davis Jr. is a consistent threat from beyond the arc, averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers per game while scoring 15.9 points overall and shooting 34.1% from three-point range. Durugordon, meanwhile, has been shooting at a rate of 43.8% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games. In other news, Auburn standout center Johni Broome suffered a right shoulder injury during their victory over Georgia State. Looking at recent performance, the Panthers are 5-5 over their last 10 games, averaging 79.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Conversely, their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game. The Monarchs have also gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, averaging 65.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points during this stretch. Finally, US inflation has worsened as prices on groceries and gasoline continue to rise





FLOOD RECOVERY CHOCOLATE PRICES HEALTH INSURANCE CONGOLESE PEACE NEGOTIATIONS BASKETBALL CVS HEALTH INFLATION

