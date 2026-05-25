News Roundup: From Fatal Shootings to Hollywood Releases

A look at the latest news from around the world, including fatal shootings, Hollywood releases, and breakthroughs in technology.

A passerby is in serious condition after being shot near the White House checkpoint. late-finisher Felix Rosenqvist passed David Malukas for the closest Indianapolis 500 win in history.

In Argentina, young people are identifying themselves as animals, showing a viral phenomenon. A humpback whale has swallowed a kayaker in Chilean Patagonia, and there is footage of the incident. State laws can hinder research into ancestral psychiatric records. A photo shows President Trump and first lady with the British royals from a rare angle in the White House.

The little snowfall in Greece is causing anxiety and affecting the economy. Congo is battling an Ebola outbreak that is complicated by aid cuts and armed rebels. The demand for GLP-1 pills and shots has increased significantly, and it is still important to maintain healthy habits. Google is releasing a slew of AI advances, including a personal assistant.

There is a look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid-al-Adha and their significance in the world. The Trump administration's immigration policies are reminding congresmen of Japanese detainment during WWII. Russia used a hypersonic missile in a massive attack on Kyiv. A tank in Southern California is leaking.

The CEO of NASCAR tells a family of one of the drivers that the organization is supporting them. Asian shares are gaining, and oil prices are falling after Trump declared that peace talks with Iran are on the way. A dog's statue in New York is considered uncertain. Gorillas in captivity are celebrating birthdays.

A photo shows tear gas drifting across a road during protests in Bolivia. Images are showing a picture of the world celebrating. The country of Greece is affected by its snow deficiency. Congo is troubled with Ebola.