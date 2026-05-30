News Roundup: Freud Painting Auction, Elephant Personhood Case, and NHL Playoffs

A diverse news roundup covers art, politics, health, technology, and sports. Highlights include a Lucian Freud portrait potentially selling for $47 million, Canada's World Cup atmosphere contrasting with the US, the death of Star Wars editor Marcia Lucas, a legal battle over an elephant's personhood, and the Carolina Hurricanes' playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens.

When Sue Tilley met Lucian Freud, it changed her life. Now a painting of her could fetch $47 million. The vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrives.

Oscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 80. Happy is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person? Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air. You should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you age. A photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angle.

Plastic bags don't go in the recycling bin. What should you do instead? Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. Trump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendations.

Humanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo Chinese. In farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorse. Hajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations begin. Departamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump.

With a stalemate in Ukraine and discontent at home, Putin seems ready to escalate his war. ICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in Texas. The Afternoon Wire. Carolina Hurricanes players join goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) following Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens in Raleigh, N.C.

, Friday, May 29, 2026. The puck bounces between Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) and Jaccob Slavin (74) with Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (13) nearby during the first period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Raleigh, N.C. , Friday, May 29, 2026.

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour, top right, looks at a replay during the first period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens in Raleigh, N.C. , Friday, May 29, 2026





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Sue Tilley Reunites with Lucian Freud's Iconic Painting Ahead of Sotheby's AuctionModel Sue Tilley posed in front of Freud's 'Sleeping by the Lion Carpet' during an interview at Sotheby's as the painting heads to auction, expected to fetch millions.

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Sue Tilley's painting of Lucian Freud could fetch $47 millionThe news text highlights the story of Sue Tilley, who created a painting of Lucian Freud, a renowned artist. The painting is expected to fetch a significant amount of money, $47 million, at an upcoming auction.

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