News on Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding and FDA's supplement seizure

This message contains two news items. One is about Donald Trump Jr.'s reports that he is planning to attend his son's wedding, but has not made any promises due to his own commitments. The other is about a selection of fraudulent supplements found and seized by the FDA.

Donald Trump Jr. , son of US President Donald Trump, is reportedly set to marry Anderson over Memorial Day Weekend, a small, private affair without his father's attendance.

Katy Perry, actress and singer, is considering opening her first-ever nightclub in Las Vegas to rival Kris Jenner's venue, KTOWN; Katy Perry is already a patron of its sister location, Milk, in Los Angeles. A selection of fraudulent supplements was found in a shipment by the FDA. Includes products by popular brands and weight gainers





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Donald Trump Jr. Wedding Katy Perry Nightclub KTOWN FDA Supplement Seizure

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