News on BBC Sport: Curtis Pritchard, AJ, Laura Wood, and Daddy Pig runs, world records

This news article provides updates on Curtis Pritchard, a Love Island star, and his brother AJ who participated in the London Marathon in May. It also mentions Laura Wood, another Love Island star, and her journey to becoming the fastest ever to complete a marathon and worldwide record. Additionally, it highlights Daddy Pig, the beloved character from Peppa Pig, successfully completing the 26.2 miles marathon and raising money for a good cause.

Curtis Pritchard , the Love Island star, explained why he failed to complete the London Marathon alongside brother AJ. He had old knee and hip injuries that were exacerbated during the tenth mile and led to his withdrawal.

He made the decision to pull out to focus on his upcoming boxing match and to avoid further injury. Meanwhile, Laura Wood became the fastest ever Love Island star to complete the marathon, and Tigst Assefa won the elite women's race, setting a new world record. Daddy Pig successfully completed the marathon with fitness star Joe Wicks, raising a massive £57,000 for the National Deaf Children's Society





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London Marathon Curtis Pritchard AJ Laura Wood National Deaf Children's Society World Record Daddy Pig

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