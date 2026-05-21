News of Venezuela Fury and Noah Price's Spending Spree in Marbella

The newly weds shared updates from their honeymoon in Marbella, giving fans a glimpse into their lavish lifestyle. The couple is known for their massive wealth and sponsorship deals.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have given fans a further insight into their £30,000 Marbella holiday with a series of loved-up posts on social media.

The newlyweds celebrated their honeymoon by sharing a sweet video on TikTok to Olivia Dean and Sam Fender's hit song, Rein Me In. They also posted a fun clip to Nicki Minaj's Rich Friday, including the lyrics 'Shout out to them b***s trying to be me'. Venezuela, 16, shared a 'fit check' video where she showed off her outfits for the day, including a yellow and green basketball jersey, denim shorts, and towering gold heels.

The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury even mentioned the brands of her outfits, including Levis for her shorts and DSquared for her shoes. Meanwhile, Noah, 19, wore a graphic print co-ord and mentioned the brands of his outfit, saying 'My sliders are from the market, my outfit is from the market, but my glasses are real'.

Venezuela and Noah married at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man, wearing a lace gown with a 50ft-long train, and received a £5million wedding present from their parents. , Their net worth is estimated to be £162million





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Marbella Holiday Olivia Dean And Sam Fender's Hit Song Rein Me In Nicki Minaj - Rich Friday Wedding Costume Fit Check Video Lace Gown With A 50Ft-Long Train Functional Pair Of Sliders Slit-Cropped Waist Jacket

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