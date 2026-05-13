News of the Day: Political Developments, Horrific Fatality, and More

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After years of ‘luxury living’ in Hollywood, e.l.f. Cosmetics co-founder Scott-Vincent Borba prepares to become a Catholic priest. A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, accompanied by the Israeli military.

Republicans in Congress advise Americans to endure high gas prices until the Iran war ends. Vice President JD Vance declines to comment on a potential presidential ticket with Marco Rubio in 2028, despite Trump's poll. South Carolina Supreme Court sets aside Alex Murdaugh's murder convictions and orders a new trial. Gunshots are reported inside the Philippine Senate compound, and Senator Ronald Dela Rosa flees from local agents.

ICC issues warrant for his arrest. CNN journalist Matthew Chance reports from northwestern Iran, surveying its post-US-Israeli strikes devastation. The FAA examines the potential risks of the president’s ‘triumphal arch’ near an airport. Trump arrives in China’s capital with a group of high-profile business leaders





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