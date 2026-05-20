News of Casa México Los Ángeles 2026 Activities during the World Cup

Casa México Los Ángeles 2026, the official hospitality venue of the Government of Mexico during the World Cup, will host live viewing parties, Family Days, and a salsa concert. The venue will also feature an installation by Betsabeé Romero.

Casa México Los Ángeles 2026 , the official hospitality venue of the Government of Mexico during the World Cup, will host live viewing parties for the first three matches of the Mexican National Football Team, two Family Days , and a salsa concert , among other activities.

The venue is located at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles and will kick off its activities on June 11 with a live broadcast of the Mexican National Team's opening match against South Africa. Additionally, Casa México Los Ángeles 2026 will host two Family Days, a Summer Salsa Concert Series featuring La Verdad and Super DJ Robby, and an installation by renowned artist Betsabeé Romero





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Casa México Los Ángeles 2026 World Cup Events Live Viewing Parties Family Days Salsa Concert Betsabeé Romero Installation

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