News of a 32-year-old Princeton, New Jersey, man finding dead in jail after being charged with tragic brother killing, suicide found to be cause of death.

The news provides details about a man's mental illness, family tragedy, and his arrest. It also mentions Pereira's testimony in the trial.

A 32-year-old Princeton, New Jersey, man who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and determined not guilty by reason of insanity was found dead in his jail cell after being charged with fatally beating his younger brother to death and eating his eyeball during a psychotic episode.

Hertgen not guilty by reason of insanity in mid-March. He was in jail awaiting formal sentencing and placement in a mental hospital, where under New Jersey law he could remain for the rest of his life depending on his condition. An official cause of death has not been released, but authorities believe it appears to be a suicide. Hertgen attempted to hang himself in jail a week after his February 2025 arrest.

Hertgen's mental health issues reportedly appeared when he was living in New York City in 2021, after he had graduated from Wesleyan and had a successful career as a vice president in a telecom company





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