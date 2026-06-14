News Headlines

A collection of diverse and interesting news articles covering various topics such as politics, sports, health, environment, and more.

Trump and Pakistan say Iran deal could be signed Sunday but Tehran signals more time is needed. A woman's hypothermia death in Pittsburgh after her release from ICE custody is ruled a homicide.

Emboldened Senate Democrats block even bipartisan bills in a hardball approach to counter Trump. The Comeback Knicks are the Champion Knicks. Brunson scores 45, and New York tops Spurs for title. You can ignore AI giants like SpaceX, but your 401(k) won't.

Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia - and it's all captured on camera. What to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bites. At the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotion.

El Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, fires. OB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first time. How parents can talk to their kids about vaping as FDA authorizes some flavored e-cigarettes. Why ordering takeout or calling the dog walker might lead to a happier relationship.

Pope Leo XIV's flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aid. AP estuvo allí: La cumbre de 1975 en un castillo francés que sembró la semilla del futuro G7. Much of President Donald Trump's name was removed from the facade of Washington's Kennedy Center overnight after a federal judge issued an order.

An Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge's order to reunite them. An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages.

And the state's reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Pakistan Iran Senate Democrats Knicks Brunson Spurs 401(K) Spacex Argentina Humpback Whale Kaaba El Nino OB-GYN Vaping Takeout Dog Walker Pope Leo XIV Kennedy Center Immigration And Customs Enforcement West Virginia Coal-Fired Plants Alpha-Gal Syndrome Hajj Chilean Patagonia Viral Phenomenon Humpback Whale Captured On Camera Vaccine Recommendations Vaping Takeout Dog Walker Pope Leo XIV Kennedy Center Immigration And Customs Enforcement West Virginia Coal-Fired Plants Alpha-Gal Syndrome Hajj Chilean Patagonia Viral Phenomenon Humpback Whale Captured On Camera

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