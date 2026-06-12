News Headlines

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What to know about the stabbing that set off fiery riots in Northern Ireland Feds won't seek death penalty in plea deal with man accused of killing top Minnesota Democrat LIVE $60M and 7 federal agencies required to stage Trump's UFC fight at White House Report: Mickelson kicked out of San Diego club for inappropriate contact with female employee ' Doctor Who ' future uncertain as BBC scraps Christmas special and showrunner exits US stocks jump to their best day in 2 months on hopes for a deal to get crude flowing globally again Raccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floor Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air The skills people still perform better than AI, according to workplace experts At the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotion El Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, fires Ads in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers' How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigrette Pope's youth rally in Spain gets raw, with frank discussion of depression and domestic violence Keiko Fujimori retoma su liderazgo sobre Roberto Sánchez en el balotaje presidencial de Per





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Northern Ireland Stabbing Fiery Riots Minnesota Democrat UFC Doctor Who El Nino AI Depression Domestic Violence Dog Statue Grilling Vegetables Pope's Youth Rally

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