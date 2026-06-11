News Headlines

A collection of diverse news articles covering various topics such as protests, politics, sports, technology, and more.

Police blast water cannons at Belfast protesters as unrest flares again after stabbing A Trump order asked national park visitors to flag 'negative' historical info.

They had other ideas US says it's striking targets in Iran again as tensions escalate Somali soccer referee denied entry to US for World Cup is welcomed home as a hero Glenn Close will get an Oscar at last — honorarily. So will Ridley Scott and animator Floyd Norman Honda recalls more than 880,000 cars due to a problem with rear suspension components Scientists find a whale graveyard in the Indian Ocean that's millions of years old A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on camera Raccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floor Broken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch it At the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotion Solar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energy A government-commissioned study found drinking risks. US guidelines didn't feature its findings Worries about flying seem to be taking off.

Here's how to cope with in-flight anxiety Anthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutions Playing hip-hop or Doris Day, older exercise instructors can speak their peers' language EEUU lanza nuevos ataques hacia Irán, que responde con contraataque





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Belfast Protesters Unrest Stabbing Trump National Park Historical Info Iran Tensions Escalate Soccer Referee World Cup Glenn Close Ridley Scott Animator Floyd Norman Honda Recalls Whale Graveyard Humpback Whale Drunken Rampage Repair Cafes Kaaba During Hajj Sense Of Unity And Devotion Solar Power Drinking Risks In-Flight Anxiety AI's Economic Impact Job Loss Solutions Playing Hip-Hop Or Doris Day EEUU Lanza Nuevos Ataques Hacia Irán Contraataques

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