News Headlines

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40,000 people under evacuation orders for a chemical tank leak in Southern California Tulsi Gabbard resigns as director of national intelligence, citing her husband's health Richard Childress Racing is retiring Kyle Busch's No. 8 car until his son is ready to take over Britney Spears was 'confrontational' and 'flamboyant' but tested low for alcohol during DUI stop Chinese fast-fashion juggernaut Shein to buy eco-friendly Everlane in an unlikely fit Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it How a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik Sinner Parking lots get hot and are bad for storm runoff.

These groups are testing other options RFK Jr. fires leaders of group that sets guidelines for preventive health screenings Good dog! More children’s hospitals turn to furry caregivers to help kids heal Google announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soon What to know about the Japanese-style scalp massages catching on in the US Thousands flocked to the National Mall in Washington for an America-themed prayer rall





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