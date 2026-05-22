News Headlines

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Sacrifice, a satirical comedy film, had its world premiere last year in the Special Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. The film's star-studded cast includes Salma Hayek Pinault , Vincent Cassel , Sam Richardson , Yung Lean , Ambika Mod , Jade Croot , Jeremy O. Harris , and Miriam Silverman .

The official synopsis for the film reads, 'Sacrifice tells the story of Joan, a zealous spirit driven by a volcanic prophecy only she can hear, who is on a mission to save the world from a fiery reckoning.

' Sacrifice has been produced by Robert Walak, Jacob Perlin, Gavras, Gregory Jankilevitsch, Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, and Giorgios Karnavas. Taylor-Joy and Evans are serving as the executive producers. The movie's lead cast includes Taylor-Joy, who was recently seen in The Gorge, and Evans, who was recently seen in Materialists and Honey Don’t!. Evans will be returning to the MCU with Mintu Kumar Tomar in 2026.

Dylan Wang's new sci-fi hit movie has received a Netflix streaming release date, and a trailer for an upcoming slasher film starring real porn stars titled Blowie has been released. Steven Knight suggested that James Bond 26 will reinvent 007 with a darker, grounded style for modern fans. Apple TV and Gordon Ramsay have renewed Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars for Season 2. The Super Mario Bros.

Movie proved that Nintendo’s most iconic plumber could thrive on the big screen, and Anya Taylor-Joy recently revealed what her ‘dream job’ was in a recent interview





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Sacrifice (Film) Salma Hayek Pinault Vincent Cassel Sam Richardson Yung Lean Ambika Mod Jade Croot Jeremy O. Harris Miriam Silverman The Gorge (Film) Lucky (TV Series) The Super Mario Bros. Movie The Gorge (Film) Lucky (TV Series) Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars The Super Mario Bros. Movie The Super Mario Galaxy Movie The Queen's Gambit Season 2 Tom Hardy's Future In Mobland

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