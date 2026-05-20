News Headlines

A collection of diverse and interesting news articles covering various topics such as animal welfare, wildfires, politics, entertainment, health, environment, and technology.

Animal welfare groups say 3 South African zoo elephants are depressed and sue to move them, More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes, Blanche doesn't rule out considering payments for violent Jan. 6 rioters as he defends $1.8B fund, Chiefs' Rashee Rice ordered to jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of probation, Movie Review : 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' makes a clumsy big-screen debut, The market powerful enough to sway stocks and Trump is rumbling again, Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air, How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa, Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it, A photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran, US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak, What to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in Congo, Affordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for children, Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25, EEEUU pausa programa conjunto de defensa con Canadá que data de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, This photo provided by Kia shows the 2027 Telluride three-row SUV, This photo provided by Hyundai shows the 2026 Palisade three-row SUV, Edmunds’ auto experts have tested and compared the Telluride and Palisade to help you decide which one is the better SUV for your need





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Animal Welfare Zoo Elephants Depression Evacuation Orders Southern California Wildfire Blanche Payments For Violent Jan. 6 Rioters Chiefs' Rashee Rice Movie Review Market Night Owl Dog Statue Conflict In Tehran Bundibugyo Virus Affordable Care Act Enrollment Tech Ceos Pontiff's AI Encyclical Programa Conjunto De Defensa Con Canadá Telluride Or Palisade? Edmunds’ Auto Experts Telluride Three-Row SUV Palisade Three-Row SUV

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