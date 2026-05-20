News Headlines

A collection of diverse and interesting news articles covering various topics such as animal welfare, wildfires, politics, entertainment, and more.

Animal welfare groups say 3 South African zoo elephants are depressed and sue to move them, More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes, Blanche doesn't rule out considering payments for violent Jan. 6 rioters as he defends $1.8B fund, Chiefs' Rashee Rice ordered to jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of probation, Movie Review : 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' makes a clumsy big-screen debut, The market powerful enough to sway stocks and Trump is rumbling again, Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air, How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa, Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it, A photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran, US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak, What to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in Congo, Affordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for children, Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25, EEUU pausa programa conjunto de defensa con Canadá que data de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, Mobile phone footage shot April 9 by an Iranian named Ehsan Jalali shows thick black smoke rising after the strike on an oil refinery on Lavan, an island just off mainland Iran near Shidvar, An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids.

Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment, President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages.

And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem, At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Animal Welfare Zoo Elephants Depression Evacuation Orders Southern California Wildfire Payments For Violent Jan. 6 Rioters Chiefs' Rashee Rice Movie Review Market Night Owl Dog Statue Oil Refinery Adoption Tough-Love Boarding Schools Electricity Bills West Virginia ICE Employees Corruption

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