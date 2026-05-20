News Headlines

A collection of diverse news articles covering various topics such as animal welfare, immigration, healthcare, and more.

Animal welfare groups say 3 South African zoo elephants are depressed and sue to move themSan Diego mosque shooters met online and left writings expressing hate, FBI saysLIVE Ivory Coast teenager Yan Diomande took a whirlwind path from a Florida high school to the World CupLeon Thomas to receive ASCAP Vanguard Award for shaping the future of R&BViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampWhy some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasksA photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in TehranUS health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreakBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAffordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, analysis showsTech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media 's risks for childrenPope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25EEUU pausa programa conjunto de defensa con Canadá que data de la Segunda Guerra Mundial Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting with Russia n President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Wednesday to reaffirm ties.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Wednesday to reaffirm ties. An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. (AP Video: Mary Conlon; Serginho Roosblad; Austin Johnson; Sally Ho.

Animations: Marshall Ritzel)An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. (AP Video: Mary Conlon; Serginho Roosblad; Austin Johnson; Sally Ho. Animations: Marshall Ritzel)President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead.

Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. (AP Video: Jessie Wardarski, Carolyn Kaster)At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found.

At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found. After the August blast at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, some current and former steelworkers say management’s investment decisions have left workplace safety and pollution issues to linger at a plant where operators have little margin for error. (AP Video: Jessie Wardarski





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