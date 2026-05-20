News Headlines

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Putin visits China to reaffirm Russia ties as Xi also seeks stable US relations after Trump summitSAN Diego mosque shooters met online and left writings expressing hate, FBI saysBlanche doesn't rule out considering payments for violent Jan. 6 rioters as he defends $1.8B fundWembanyama has 41 points, 24 rebounds and Spurs top Thunder 122-115 in 2OT to open West finalsLeon Thomas to receive ASCAP Vanguard Award for shaping the future of R&BOpenAI avoided a costly court loss to Elon Musk, but neither side is unscathedNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in TehranUS health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreakBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAffordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, analysis showsTech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for childrenThousands flocked to the National Mall in Washington for an America-themed prayer rallyWHO chief concerned over 'scale and speed' of Ebola outbreak as Congo reports 134 deadThe Afternoon Wir





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