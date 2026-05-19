News Headlines

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The Afternoon WireLIVE New York will host 8 World Cup games, including the final, in New Jersey : Things to know Cannes standout 'Paper Tiger' reveals a new side to Miles Teller Federal court rejects Elon Musk's claims against OpenAI, saying he filed his lawsuit too lateViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampWhen should you get a mammogram?

Conflicting advice makes it hard to knowHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerThe World in PicturesTrump has hindered offshore wind while China and other countries invest heavilyWhen should you get a mammogram?

Conflicting advice makes it hard to knowTrump administration launches TrumpRx website for discounted drugsSuch great heights: They're tall, they're proud — and they're getting togetherPope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25Greenland's prime minister tells Trump's envoy self-determination cannot be negotiatedSupreme Court sends closely watched Native American voting rights decision back to lower courtJustice Department announces nearly $1.8B fund to compensate Trump allies in a deal to drop IRS suitWembanyama has 41 points, 24 rebounds and Spurs top Thunder 122-115 in 2OT to open West finalsFederal court rejects Elon Musk's claims against OpenAI, saying he filed his lawsuit too lateViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampWhen should you get a mammogram?

Conflicting advice makes it hard to knowHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerThe World in PicturesTrump has hindered offshore wind while China and other countries invest heavilyWhen should you get a mammogram? Conflicting advice makes it hard to knowTrump administration launches TrumpRx website for discounted drugsSuch great heights: They're tall, they're proud — and they're getting togetherPope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 2





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World Cup New Jersey Cannes Miles Teller Openai Trump Administration Offshore Wind Native American Voting Rights Mammogram Anthropic Pontiff's AI Encyclical Trump Allies Offshore Wind Native American Voting Rights Mammogram Anthropic Pontiff's AI Encyclical

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