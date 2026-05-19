News Headlines

A collection of news articles and topics, including a murder trial, missing children, and a food trailer's smash burger.

Luigi Mangione appears at an evidence suppression hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court on May 18, 2026 in New York City. Mangione is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan in December 2024.

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told The National News Desk the ruling ultimately favors the state. Rahmani said the judge suppressed some evidence connected to an initial search at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, but still allowed the same items to be used after Mangione was arrested and the evidence was recovered through an inventory search.

The legal fight centers on the Fourth Amendment and whether investigators needed a warrant once they had the backpack. The state case now carries higher stakes because of the dismissal of charges, including the potential for the death penalty. The defense has already notched victories, including knocking out the terrorism charge in the state case. The case will likely come down to identity and the evidence jurors will see, including the video, weapon, and defendant's statements after Miranda.

Police are asking for help finding two children from the Southern Tier. Organizers said the 128th Rochester Lilac Festival was 'the highest-attended in recent memory' with more than 500,000 people visiting over 10 days. Several people have been detained in connection to a gunpoint assault and robbery Monday morning on the city's northeast side





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Luigi Mangione Murder Trial Evidence Suppression Hearing Fourth Amendment Backpack Evidence Terrorism Charge Crime Of Violence Rochester Lilac Festival Food Trailer Smash Burger Gunpoint Assault And Robbery Missing Children

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