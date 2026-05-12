News Headlines

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Southern California mayor resigns, will plead guilty to acting as agent for Chinese government Trump says he'll move to suspend federal gasoline tax . He can't do it on his own Dallas has the most World Cup matches of the 16 sites with 9 at the home of the Cowboys Oil prices rise as the Iran war drags on, but US stocks inch to more records Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp Health advice is all over social media.

Here's how to vet claims A photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angle The World in Pictures Asia braces for a second wave of energy shocks from the Iran war Experts wonder 'Where is the CDC?

' as a hantavirus outbreak unfolds on a cruise ship Health advice is all over social media. Here's how to vet claims South Korea's ambitions for AI robots start with workers folding napkins Did you find an animal nesting near your house?

Here's what to do Novio de Michigan pasará décadas en prisión por matar a su mejor amigo la noche de bodas Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell (45) gestures after hitting a three-point basket in the second half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Detroit Pistons Monday, May 11, 2026, in Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots between Detroit Pistons’ Caris LeVert, left, and Ausar Thompson, right, in the second half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, May 11, 2026, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, right, is fouled by Detroit Pistons’ Javonte Green (31) in the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, May 11, 2026, in Cleveland. CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had his worst first half in a playoff game since joining the Cleveland Cavaliers in September 2022. No problem. The All-Star guard followed it up with one of the best 24-minute stretches by a player in NBA playoff history Monday night.

After scoring only four points in the first half, Mitchell responded with 39 in the second half, tying the NBA playoff record for most points in a half as the "It’s pretty impressive" streak continued





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Southern California Mayor Resigns Pleads Guilty Acting As Agent For Chinese Government Trump Suspend Federal Gasoline Tax Dallas World Cup Matches Oil Prices Argentina Animal Nesting Health Advice White House Angle Iran War AI Robots Animal Nesting Near House NBA Basketball Playoff Series Donovan Mitchell NBA Playoff Record For Most Points In A Half

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