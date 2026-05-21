News Headline

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In Iran 's capital, weapons demonstrations send a signal at home and abroad as threat of war remains. The GOP's YOLO caucus is small but growing.

That may spell trouble for Trump's congressional agenda. Aaron Rodgers says the 2026 NFL season will be his last: 'This is it'. Stephen Colbert's long goodbye is coming to an end, leaving a void. SpaceX reveals plans for what could be the biggest-ever initial public offering.

Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag. Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air. Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks.

Democrats are becoming a force in traditionally conservative The Villages. Kansas farmers hit hard by weather extremes and growing costs, wheat crop could be worst since 1972. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. As demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still key.

Google announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soon. How to mulch your garden beds without harming plants. Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25. Trabajadores de Long Island Rail Road van a huelga: paran el sistema de cercanías más usado de EEUU.

Rami Malek poses for portrait photographs for the film ‘The Man I Love’ at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) . (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) . (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) .

(Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) . (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) . (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) . (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) .

(Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) . (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) . (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) . (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) .

(Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) . (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) . (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) . (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP





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Iran Capital Weapons Demonstrations Threat Of War Trump Congressional Agenda NFL Season Stephen Colbert Spacex Frog Found In Grocery Store Salad Bag Beloved Dog Statue On New York Warehouse Mental Health Benefits In Everyday Tasks Traditional Conservatism In The Villages Weather Extremes And Growing Costs Night Owl Lifestyle And Heart Health GLP-1 Pills And Shots AI Advances Household Gardening Tips Pontiff's AI Encyclical Trade Dispute In Long Island Rail Road Portrait Photographs At Cannes Film Festival

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26 Headline News SnippetsPutin visits China to reaffirm Russia ties as Xi also seeks stable US relations after Trump summit. San Diego mosque shooters met online and left writings expressing hate, FBI says. Blanche doesn't rule out considering payments for violent Jan. 6 rioters as he defends $1.8B fund. Wembanyama has 41 points, 24 rebounds and Spurs top Thunder 122-115 in 2OT to open West finals. Leon Thomas to receive ASCAP Vanguard Award for shaping the future of R&B. Stocks fall further from their records after bond markets crank up the pressure. Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air. How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa. How a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik Sinner. The World in Pictures US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. As demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still key. Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for children. Thousands flocked to the National Mall in Washington for an America-themed prayer rally. WHO chief concerned over 'scale and speed' of Ebola outbreak as Congo reports 134 dead

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