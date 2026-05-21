News from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This news article covers various events and statements from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including tragedies, political discussions, and cultural events.

A young Latter-day Saint missionary, Aleki Langi, was fatally struck by a car in North Carolina, causing a hit-and-run crash. Another president of the Genesis Group faced a racist threat while hiking in Utah County.

A musical, `The Book of Mormon,' will be reopening after a fire. A plea was made to confront racism, and the Mormon Land newsletter highlights news in and about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church is involved in an insurance dispute related to sexual abuse victims





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Mormonism The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saint Hit And Run Racism The Book Of Mormon President Of The Genesis Group Ronell Hugh International Organization For Migration The Humanitarian Center At Temple Square Bishops' Central Storehouse Settlement With Sexual Abuse Victims 250 Food Banks Across All 50 States

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