News Emmy Awards 2024: Full List of Nominees and Winners Across Categories

The News and Documentary Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in journalism. This year's nominees and winners span live breaking news, extended coverage, continuing reports, feature stories, interviews, and specialized beats like climate, health, and business. Notable winners include 60 Minutes, CNN, and ABC News across multiple categories, with investigative pieces on Gaza, trafficking, and political issues receiving top honors.

The News and Documentary Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding work across a wide range of news categories. Highlights include Anderson Cooper 360 and NBC Nightly News among the nominees.

In the live breaking news coverage category, the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the New Orleans terror attack were notable entries. The extended breaking news coverage category saw the winner 'The Fires' from 60 Minutes, with other entries covering the Texas flash floods and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Continuing coverage long form featured 'Gaza War' from The New York Times and 'The Trump Administration Claims No One Has Died Due to US Aid Cuts' from CNN.

Light feature long form included political outreach efforts and a 60 Minutes piece on Everest sherpas. Hard news short form recognized investigative pieces on trafficking, Gaza, and the Tate brothers, with 'The War in Gaza' and 'Strike On Iran: The Nuclear Question' as winners. The news discussion and analysis category honored 'Deport Them All: Who's to Blame for Springfield's Immigrant Crisis?

' and others. Interview short form featured conversations with Elon Musk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and a winner 'Eric Dane Speaks'. War or violent conflict coverage included 'Filmed In Gaza' and 'Scam City', the latter winning. Climate and environment coverage highlighted Alaska's vanishing villages and 'Shark Hunters' as a winner.

Health coverage included 'The Tranq Dope Underground', which won. Arts, culture, and entertainment recognized K-pop and Selena coverage, with 'Underground Street Racing' winning. Business, consumer, and economic coverage appears cut off at 'Goodbye, Price Tags'





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