News Digest: Shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego, Hate Crime Concerns, ICE Agent Charge, Elon Musk's Lawsuit, Iran Militarized Rallies, Ebola Outbreak in DRC

The news text covers various important events and topics, including a shooting incident at an Islamic center, a hate crime concern in relation to the incident, an ICE agent being charged, rejection of Elon Musk's lawsuit, nightly armed rally demonstrations in Iran, and the United States having a small number of citizens affected by the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The security guard killed in the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego was a father who cared about his community and sacrificed his life to protect people inside the mosque, a friend who has known him for four years told CNN's Kyung Lah.

Three people, including a security guard, were killed in a shooting Monday at the Islamic Center of San Diego, authorities said. Two teen suspects were also found dead in a car near the scene, and police said they are considering the attack a hate crime at this time.

An ICE agent, Christian Castro, has been charged with four counts of second degree assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime in connection with a January shooting involving two Venezuelan immigrants in Minnesota, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. CNN has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment and is working to determine whether Castro has an attorney. Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI and its leaders was rejected by a federal jury on Monday.

After about 90 minutes of deliberation, the jury found that the lawsuit Musk had filed was barred by the statute of limitations. CNN's Hadas Gold reports. A New York judge ruled that the alleged murder weapon and writings expressing frustration with the healthcare industry found in Luigi Mangione’s backpack at the time of his arrest could be used as evidence during his upcoming trial for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. CNN's Kara Scannell Reports.

CNN's Matthew Chance reports on nightly rallies in Iran where military kiosks are showing civilians how to use guns amid a state-backed call to arms. CNN operates in Iran with the permission of the Iranian government, as required under local regulations, but maintains full editorial control over what it reports. A ‘small number’ of US citizens are affected by the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CNN's Kristie Lu Stout breaks down why the outbreak is so serious





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