News Details: Amazon Upfront, Streaming TV Romance, Pop Legend's Docuseries, and Dominican Rapper's Song of the Summer Race

Information on Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli attending the 2026 Amazon Upfront. Additionally, details on a steamy TV romance adapted from a book series, pop legend's new show boosting catalog, and Dominican rapper's Song of the Summer contender. Also, songs making the soundtrack popular and a critical reaction to Jennifer Lopez's inclusion in the article.

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli attend the 2026 Amazon Upfront at the Beacon Theatre on May 11, 2026 in New York City.newsletter, where we take a closer look at the songs, artists, curiosities and trends that have caught the music industry’s attention.

Some have come out of nowhere, others have taken months to catch on, and all of them could become ubiquitous in the blink of a TikTok clip. This week: A buzzy steamy streaming TV romance enters the arena as the new synch show to beat, a pop legend gets a catalog bump from her new docuseries, and a Dominican rapper enters the Song of the Summer race.

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While Amazon Prime’sbecame earlier this year, it seems on its way to comparable popularity — and one way you can tell is how, like its predecessor, it’s making a streaming hit out of nearly every song featured on its soundtrack. — is based around contemporary alt-pop and alt-rock, but also includes a good number of 20th-century throwbacks favored by its two protagonists, Hannah and Garrett .

And already, plenty of songs both old and new are seeing the benefits from their prominent usage on the show’s first season. Among the classic rock songs getting boosted are Elton John’s 1974 anthem “The Bitch Is Back,” which is up 577% in weekly official on-demand U.S. streams to 1.2 million for the tracking week ending May 21 , and Warrant’s 1990 hair metal smash “Cherry Pie,” up 122% to 1.1 million.

Meanwhile, similar gains are being seen over the same timespan for newer artists G Flip , The Beaches and Audrey Hobert . And this is likely just the beginning: All of these songs are still climbing in daily streams, as more and more potential viewers jump on thebandwagon.

It’s all sure to make the show one of the most in-demand synch placements on television for its second season — which it was renewed for before season one even aired. –‘Off Campus’ Also Turns Jennifer Lopez’s and Pitbull’s ‘On the Floor’ Into a Global Smash “On the Floor” sees a resurgence following a steamy scene starring the character Allie , dressed as J.Lo, and Dean , dressed as Tom Cruise’s character Maverick from thefilms, who dance to Lopez’s 2011 hit at a Halloween party.

Lopez later joined the moment on social media, teaming up with Abdalla to re-create part of the scene and dance to the song.

“On the Floor” opens at No. 117 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, totaling 15.1 million streams worldwide during the May 15-21 tracking week, according to Luminate. The streaming surge gives Lopez her second entry on the chart, following “Pa’ Ti” with Maluma in 2020 .

For Pitbull, “On the Floor” marks his third chart visit, his highest being the No. 106-peaking “Give Me Everything,” featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer ; it ruled theon Wednesday , Lopez revealed to Kimmel that her socials team had alerted her to the buzzy situation.

“I was like, ‘what?! ’ It was like out of the blue. ” And with that, she went a little deeper into the consumption of digital music.

“The music business, everything has changed because people discover ,” she opined. “My kids are listening to all kinds of music that I’ve never even heard of. And some stuff that is classic, like The Beatles. Listen, great music lives forever, as we know, but it lives in a different way now because they can find it easily.

” The song also remains a milestone in both artists’ chart histories: It marked one of Lopez’s 10 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 — where it peaked at No. 3 in 2011 among her 32 career entries — and stands as one of Pitbull’s 10 top 10s among 45 total entries. –Let the 2026 song of the summer race begin!

Dominican rapper Lil Naay has entered the fold with “Mood Brazil,” a catchy fusion of dembow and Brazilian baile funk that alsoAccording to Luminate, “Mood Brazil” earned over 644,000 official on-demand U.S. streams in its first full week of release . That number spiked by nearly 50% the following week , with “Mood” collecting over 957,000 official streams.

“Mood Brazil” officially hit streaming services on May 8, but its journey to TikTok virality began nearly a month prior. On April 16, user @/system0069, an account that appears to exclusively post Lil Naay edits,laying “Mood Brazil” over a montage of in-studio behind-the-scenes footage, garnering over 960,000 views. Over the next few weeks, the song’s infectious beat began to soundtrack a plethora of clips — from — and fans have returned to her decadeslong catalog to celebrate.

During the docuseries’ first four days of availability , Minogue’s catalog netted 2.47 million official on-demand U.S. streams, up over 25% from the 1.97 million official streams it collected the same period the week prior , according to Luminate. Her classic pop smash “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” which remains her most recent Billboard 200 top 10 hit , is also up 11.7% in streaming activity to 1.2 million streams across the same timeframe, making it by far her most-played song over the past weekend. docuseries traces the life and career of the Aussie pop legend.

Helmed by Michael Harte — who also directed the buzzy 2023also arrived a week before her Tension Tour concert film, which made her the first female solo artist to perform a total of 21 times at London’s iconic O2 Arena. The two-time Grammy winner also released a new song titled “Light Up,” co-written with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, to celebrate her new docuseries. —





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Music News Amazon Upfront Ella Bright Belmont Cameli Streaming TV Romance Pop Legend's New Show Dominican Rapper's Song Of The Summer Contende Bud- Light Clydesdales Red Bull Crashed Ice Jennifer Lopez

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