News Articles in JSON Format

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Ludwig Kaiser attends Netflix's Debut of WWE Monday Night Raw at Intuit Dome on January 06, 2025 in Inglewood, California. was arrested for battery after allegedly attacking a neighbor who complained about his passionate makeout session in an elevator.

WWE star The Miz pushed back against wrestling fans who haven't been thrilled about Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll playing pivotal roles on the road to WrestleMania. As WWE star AJ Lee prepares to compete at her first WrestleMania in over a decade, she's revealing how she's managed to keep the things that matter most close to the chest—and why she's opening up now. Love Is Blind's Alexa Lemieux Breaks Silence on Reason for Her Divorce.

Kendra Duggar 'Cut Off' Parents 1 Month After Being Forced Out of Home





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