News Articles and Video Series

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NEWS TEXT: And there's 22 million people in the Greater Sao Paulo Area. Oh my gosh, it's a picture of Mika and I, We're just like, Take a photo!

What's a skill you wish you could be better at? Well, of course. and like would just like stay up. Like, I can't do it without sleep. He's asleep the whole day.

Of what happens after they're done shooting. What's your worst habit? I will rip it. That's true.

I think I've only done it to one person. I think I believe in love at first sight. I can't see it working out. about his story with his father. Yeah, no, you made me break the character.

Your fans will misunderstand about your character? She's like got that banter between her and Garrett. It's a musical technique and I'll forget it as soon as we film it. Yeah, yeah, No, but I did a lot of the like chatter boxes. when you started texting?

But I should read more books, and then you might come backWatch Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman Cackle Over Tea in a New Video Series, "Off the Cuff" Off The Cuff: Dakota Fanning, Andrew Scott Off the Cuff: Billie Eilish and Alex Wolff Talk First Red Carpet Looks, First Impressions, and Family Joey King and Nicole Kidman Talk Moulin Rouge! , Horton Hears a Who!

, and Zac Efron in an Episode of Off the Cuff Off the Cuff: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short Talk Favorite Roles, Worst Auditions, and 'Demure Autumn' Romeo and Juliet Stars Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor Talk Favorite Love Interests and Gladiator vs. Wicked in Off the Cuff Off the Cuff: Timothee Chalamet and Elle Fanning Talk Bob Dylan's Style and Chappell Roan in the Latest Episode of Off the Cuff Off The Cuff: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali Talk Secret Fears, Skincare, and Sitcoms in the Latest Edition of "Off the Cuff" Off the Cuff: Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones Talk Screaming, Scary Dolls, and David Lynch in the Latest Episode of Off the Cuff Off the Cuff: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey Talk the Housewives, Eternal Sunshine, and Wicked: For Good (Obviously) Off the Cuff: Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, and Naomi Watts Talk Group Texts, Guilty Pleasures, and Great Premiere Outfits in the Latest Off the Cuff "The Housemaid" Stars Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney Talk Fan Clubs and Fashion Mishaps in "Off the Cuff" Off the Cuff: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Talk Stranger Things, Social Media, and Skydiving Off the Cuff: Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet Talk Tomato DNA, Tron: Legacy, and Music Recs in the Latest Off the Cuff Off the Cuff: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Talk Cardi B, Comedy, and Their Not-So-Cute Meet-Cute in the Latest Off the Cuff Off the Cuff: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Talk Cardi B, Comedy, and Their Not-So-Cute Meet-Cute in the Latest Off the Cuf





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