News and Notes

A variety of topics ranging from politics to celebrities and more, including news on the recent assassination attempt on former Vice President Biden, protests, and the ban on gas water heaters due to environmental concerns. A message to vote 'yes' on Measure C for new library funding. Real-person stories about incidents between a citizen and ICE agents illustrate the divisions in a current political climate.

During this primary period, candidates tell us about themselves. The debates do little to establish policy differences between them, but they do provide opportunities for candidates to produce sound bites or memes that can and will be used in their later promotions.

Matt Mahan, in a post-debate moment, claimed that Xavier Becerra could not handle any crisis, implying that Mahan could easily ignore any crisis. Mahan was never in contention, so now it’s time for him to drop out of this race. The Democratic establishment saw an opportunity in Eric Swalwell's resignation and chose Xavier Becerra. Progressives now oppose conservative Democrat Becerra after he surged in primary polls.

In a positive note, regulations will soon ban the purchase and installation of new gas water heaters and gas furnaces due to the Bay Area Air District's estimate that a single-family home would save about $20 a month on its energy bill switching from a gas to an electric water heater. However, there are concerns about potential delays in receiving permits and inspections due to the upgrades needed.

On the other hand, voting yes on Measure C provides the funding for planning and building a new library without emptying the city's general fund. Between a citizen and an ICE agent, a citizen was shot accidentally at a protest. These incidents show how divided the country is now, as each sanctuary city or county decides which federal laws to follow or ignore and the leading political party is working to eliminate competition to assume control in Congress.

Looking forward, the next election cycles may determine the future of our country





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California Politics Incidents Measure C New Library Funding ICE Agents Assassination Attempt Environment Protests Divisions Biden

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